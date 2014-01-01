How can we help you today?
Real brands don’t blend in. Lock in a .boutique domain that looks custom, hits quick, and keeps your shop one step ahead.

What makes .BOUTIQUE the domain for curated retail?

Launched in 2014, .boutique was designed for retailers who care about the details. It’s sleek, niche-specific, and built for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands that lead with style and sell with intention.

Frequently asked questions

A .boutique domain is a top-level domain (TLD) tailored for businesses that offer specialized, high-quality products or services. It's ideal for fashion retailers, luxury brands, and niche markets aiming to convey exclusivity and sophistication in their online presence.

A .boutique domain brings a sense of elegance to your name. It signals that your business values quality, style, and carefully chosen offerings. Perfect for fashion, beauty, or niche products, it gives your brand a presence with its own style and purpose.

While domain extensions alone don’t directly affect your search ranking, a .boutique domain helps set the right expectations before anyone visits your site. That extra layer of relevance can attract shoppers who are looking for something curated, not mass-produced—which means better traffic and more meaningful engagement.

Yes. A .boutique domain can make your URLs look more relevant and branded in search listings. Users are more likely to click when they see a domain that matches what they’re searching for, like boutique fashion or specialty items.

