Build the future with .tools
Whether you're sharing dev utilities or offering practical advice, a .tools domain helps you stand out and show you're the real deal.
A .tools domain is ideal for businesses that offer physical or digital tools, including hardware stores, software developers, and service providers offering resources or utilities.
Using a .tools domain can enhance brand perception by showing focus on tools and resources.
A .tools domain clearly signals what your website is about, which is helping users find resources, software, or equipment faster.
Domain extensions aren't ranking factors, but it contributes to your SEO strategy. When users see that your domain name is relevant to their searches and the industry you're in, they'll click. This can improve your click-through rate.