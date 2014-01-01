Leverage the power of a .CLOUD domain
Project an image of technological advancement and expertise with a .CLOUD domain. Clearly communicate your focus on modern, efficient, and scalable solutions. Outshine competitors still clinging to generic domains and show you're ready for tomorrow, today.
A .CLOUD domain positions your business as a frontrunner of innovation. It's perfect for SaaS companies, cloud solution providers, online data storage, remote collaboration tools, or any business leveraging cloud technology. As cloud adoption continues to rise, owning a .CLOUD domain ensures your business remains relevant and recognized in the evolving digital market.
A .CLOUD domain is primarily used by businesses, individuals, and startups involved in cloud-related services and technology. It's a generic top-level domain (gTLD) introduced in 2014. It communicates an association with cloud computing, storage, and other cloud-based solutions.
.CLOUD domains are beneficial for enhancing brand identity for businesses focused on cloud computing. While they may not be as widely recognized as .com, they offer greater availability for desired names and indicates a specialization in the cloud industry.
The renewal cost for a .CLOUD domain name varies by registrar, but generally ranges from approximately $15 to $25 per year. It's often higher than the initial registration promotional price.
A .CLOUD domain name is an internet address that uses the .CLOUD TLD, establishing a connection to cloud technology. It provides a specific and descriptive way for entities to identify their online presence in the cloud computing sector.