How can we help you today?
Business Consultants Let our experts help you find the right solution for your unique needs.
855-834-8495 Hours: M-F 8am-11pm ET
Hours: 24/7
Product Support We're here to help with setup, technical questions, and more.
Hours: 24/7

REGISTER YOUR .CODES DOMAIN

Buy a .CODES domain with Network Solutions

Bring your business to the future with a .CODES domain

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

Crack the algorithm with a .CODES domain

Become a major name in the tech and development industry with a .CODES domain. Whether you’re publishing open-source projects or launching a coding bootcamp, a .CODES domain tells users what you’re about. Register a .CODES domain now!

Find Your Perfect Domain

How does a .CODES domain help you evolve with the tech industry?

A .CODES domain immediately connects your website to the tech, software, and development sectors. It's perferct for web developer companies, app development startups, or tech-focused communities. It also helps you stand out from the competition by being distinctive and memorable.

Register Your Domain

Why Network Solutions?

speed icon

Established
in 1979

speed icon

World’s 1st
 Domain Registrar

speed icon

Trusted by Fortune
500 Companies

speed icon

Live Technical
Support

Speak Tech with .CODES

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

More domain extensions to consider:

.net

A popular domain extension for networks and businesses.

Search .net domains

.org

Choose the domain that brings people together.

Search .org domains

.biz

Show them you mean business with a .biz domain.

Search .biz domains

.info

Show your wealth of knowledge with a .info.

Search .info domains

Frequently asked questions

A .CODES domain is a generic top-level domain (gTLD) for websites related to programming, software development, or tech updates. It's an open domain extension, making it versatile for various "code"-related uses.

Anyone can purchase a .CODES domain, as there are no specific restrictions or requirements to register one. It's popular among developers, coders, and businesses in the tech industry, but its flexibility allows for broader applications.

You can buy a .CODES domain from most reputable domain registrars. Simply search for your desired domain name on their platforms to check availability and complete the registration.

While .COM is the most widely recognized and generally preferred due to user familiarity, .CODES offers niche relevance and better availability for specific "code"-related branding. Users trust and click-through rates can be higher for familiar extensions like .COM.

Legal | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© Copyright Network Solutions, LLC.  All rights reserved. 

Network Solutions® and Web.com® are registered trademarks of Web.com Group, Inc.
All other registered trademarks herein are the property of their respective owners.