Bring your business to the future with a .CODES domain
Become a major name in the tech and development industry with a .CODES domain. Whether you’re publishing open-source projects or launching a coding bootcamp, a .CODES domain tells users what you’re about. Register a .CODES domain now!
A .CODES domain immediately connects your website to the tech, software, and development sectors. It's perferct for web developer companies, app development startups, or tech-focused communities. It also helps you stand out from the competition by being distinctive and memorable.
A .CODES domain is a generic top-level domain (gTLD) for websites related to programming, software development, or tech updates. It's an open domain extension, making it versatile for various "code"-related uses.
Anyone can purchase a .CODES domain, as there are no specific restrictions or requirements to register one. It's popular among developers, coders, and businesses in the tech industry, but its flexibility allows for broader applications.
You can buy a .CODES domain from most reputable domain registrars. Simply search for your desired domain name on their platforms to check availability and complete the registration.
While .COM is the most widely recognized and generally preferred due to user familiarity, .CODES offers niche relevance and better availability for specific "code"-related branding. Users trust and click-through rates can be higher for familiar extensions like .COM.