Establish credibility with a .COMPANY domain
Claim your professional identity with a .COMPANY domain. Entice clients and inspire collaborations towards undeniable excellence in your industry. Get a .COMPANY domain today!
A .COMPANY domain shows professionalism right away. It positions your business as a credible and trustworthy entity ready to take your ventures to new heights. Additionally, a .COMPANY domain helps you differentiate yourself from hobbyists, personal blogs, or generic sites. It signals serious intent and commercial focus.
Yes, .COMPANY is a valid generic top-level domain (gTLD) that is open for registration by any individual, group, or business. It was created by a domain registrar and registry called Donuts Inc.
A .COMPANY domain can be a good choice for businesses seeking to emphasize their professional and corporate identity. While not as universally recognized as .COM, it can help establish credibility in your field.
Use a .COMPANY domain if your business name ends with "company," or if you want a professional, business-focused domain. It's suitable for startups, small and medium enterprises, and even performing arts groups that refer to themselves as a "company."
You can buy a .COMPANY domain from various accredited domain registrars. Some registrars offer domain registration services and often provide additional features like domain privacy.