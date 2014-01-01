How can we help you today?
A .SPACE domain gives you freedom—but your name still needs focus. Choose something clean and relevant that speaks to what your site offers. A clear, confident domain helps you stand out, stay memorable, and build trust from the very first click.

.SPACE is a versatile domain. It can be for space exploration websites or just ideas that need room to grow. It’s bold, open-ended, and perfect when your site doesn’t fit into a typical mold. Artists use it, startups claim it, and creatives love it because it feels modern, flexible, and just a little different. If you want a name that stands out without trying too hard, .SPACE is your space.

Frequently asked questions

The .space domain is a generic top-level domain (gTLD) launched in 2014. It was created as a flexible, open-ended domain extension suitable for personal websites, portfolios, creative projects, online communities, co-working spaces, space exploration and more.

The .space domain is owned and managed by Radix, a domain registry that operates several new gTLDs. Radix focuses on providing modern, meaningful domain extensions for individuals, startups, and businesses.

The .space domain ending functions just like other domain extensions such as .com or .net. It can be used globally by websites into space exploration anyone looking to register a unique, modern, and versatile web address to claim their place on the internet.

Yes, .space is a good domain if you're looking for a flexible, modern, and creative web address. Although it may be associated with space exploration, it's not really tied to any specific industry, making it ideal for portfolios, personal projects, startups, communities, or anyone who wants a unique and memorable domain name.

