Establish a local presence online wih a new .DE domain
A .DE domain shows your site is connected to Germany. It’s trusted, easy to remember, and great for reaching a German audience or market.
A .DE domain is Germany’s official web address. It comes from the name "Deutschland," and it’s been around since 1986. It’s one of the most popular country domains in the world, with over 17 million registrations.
Anyone can register a .DE domain, regardless of their location. However, registrants must provide a local administrative contact within Germany to handle official communications.
A .DE domain shows locals that your business is based in or focused on Germany. It helps you build trust and get found more easily by people in the region.
Yes, it’s one of the most trusted and widely used domains in Europe. Many German businesses use .DE because it feels familiar and reliable to local customers.