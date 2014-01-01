Highlight your deals with a .DEALS domain name
A .DEALS domain shows that your website offers promotions, discounts, or limited-time offers. If you're into sales, this domain keeps your message clear and focused.
A .DEALS domain is a website address made for businesses that promote discounts, limited-time offers, or special packages. It tells people that your site is focused on savings.
Anyone can use a .DEALS domain. It’s open to businesses, marketers, bloggers, or platforms that want to feature ongoing deals or flash sales.
When people see a .DEALS domain, they know right away your site has offers worth checking out. It brings in customers who are already looking for discounts.
Any business that runs regular deals can use a .DEALS domain. Whether you're in retail, travel, food, or running a local shop, it's a good fit if your customers care about getting a better price.