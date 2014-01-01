How can we help you today?
Business Consultants Let our experts help you find the right solution for your unique needs.
855-834-8495 Hours: M-F 8am-11pm ET
Hours: 24/7
Product Support We're here to help with setup, technical questions, and more.
Hours: 24/7

REGISTER YOUR .DIGITAL DOMAIN

Buy a .DIGITAL domain with Network Solutions

Launch your website with the new .DIGITAL domain name

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

Get started with your .DIGITAL domain today

A .DIGITAL domain is perfect for businesses in tech, media, and online services. Whether you’re launching a brand, agency, or portfolio, this domain fits what you do.

Find Your Perfect Domain

Why is .DIGITAL the best domain for your website?

The .DIGITAL domain came out in 2014 for people working in tech, media, and online services. It gave them a name that actually fits what they do. Now, it’s widely used by businesses online.

Register Your Domain

Why Network Solutions?

speed icon

Established
in 1979

speed icon

World’s 1st
 Domain Registrar

speed icon

Trusted by Fortune
500 Companies

speed icon

Live Technical
Support

Take it online with .DIGITAL

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

More domain extensions to consider:

.net

A popular domain extension for networks and businesses.

Search .net domains

.org

Choose the domain that brings people together.

Search .org domains

.biz

Show them you mean business with a .biz domain.

Search .biz domains

.info

Show your wealth of knowledge with a .info.

Search .info domains

Frequently asked questions

A .DIGITAL domain is a web address that launched in 2014. It’s made for anyone working in digital services, tech, or online content.

Anyone can use a .DIGITAL domain, especially tech companies and marketers offering digital services. It's open to anyone who wants to show their work is online or tech-focused.

No, there are no specific restrictions. Anyone can register a .DIGITAL domain on a first-come, first-served basis.

A .DIGITAL domain helps your brand stand out online. It’s easy to understand, looks professional, and can make your site more visible to people searching for digital services.

Legal | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© Copyright Network Solutions, LLC.  All rights reserved. 

Network Solutions® and Web.com® are registered trademarks of Web.com Group, Inc.
All other registered trademarks herein are the property of their respective owners.