Launch your website with the new .DIGITAL domain name
A .DIGITAL domain is perfect for businesses in tech, media, and online services. Whether you’re launching a brand, agency, or portfolio, this domain fits what you do.
A .DIGITAL domain is a web address that launched in 2014. It’s made for anyone working in digital services, tech, or online content.
Anyone can use a .DIGITAL domain, especially tech companies and marketers offering digital services. It's open to anyone who wants to show their work is online or tech-focused.
No, there are no specific restrictions. Anyone can register a .DIGITAL domain on a first-come, first-served basis.
A .DIGITAL domain helps your brand stand out online. It’s easy to understand, looks professional, and can make your site more visible to people searching for digital services.