Start the ultimate fan experience with a domain that gets it

Built for fanbases, made for you

For creators, collectives, or anyone with a crowd, .fans builds connections. It builds trust, boosts recognition, and instantly communicates who your site is for. Secure a domain that speaks your language—and your audience’s.

Made for creators and the people who love them

Whether you’re an influencer, artist, athlete, or creator, .fans is your ultimate way to connect directly with your biggest supporters. Unlike traditional domains, .fans instantly signals community, loyalty, and all about what truly matters—your fans.

Frequently asked questions

.fans is a top-level domain (TLD) designed for creators, celebrities, brands, influencers, and communities who want to connect directly with their fans. It instantly signals that your site is for building engagement, loyalty, and exclusive content.

Anyone can! There are no restrictions on .fans domains. Whether you’re a musician, streamer, blogger, athlete, or running a fan-based platform, .fans is open to individuals, brands, and businesses worldwide.

A .fans domain tells visitors exactly who your site is for—your biggest supporters. It helps you build stronger relationships, stand out in search results, and create a memorable, branded web presence dedicated to your audience.

You can register a .fans domain through any accredited domain registrar like Network Solutions. Just search for your desired name, check availability, and complete your registration in minutes.

