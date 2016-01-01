How can we help you today?
Business Consultants Let our experts help you find the right solution for your unique needs.
855-834-8495 Hours: M-F 8am-11pm ET
Hours: 24/7
Product Support We're here to help with setup, technical questions, and more.
Hours: 24/7

REGISTER YOUR .DOG DOMAIN

Buy a .DOG domain with Network Solutions

Launch your website with the new .DOG domain name

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

Secure your .DOG domain now

A .DOG domain connects you with people looking for dog-related services or content. It’s a simple way to build trust and stand out online, especially for businesses, shelters, or dog owners sharing their stories.

Find Your Perfect Domain

Why is a .DOG domain the ideal choice?

The .DOG domain was introduced in 2016 by ICANN to give dog-related businesses, services, and communities a clear way to stand out online and connect with the growing pet-loving audience.

Register Your Domain

Why Network Solutions?

speed icon

Established
in 1979

speed icon

World’s 1st
 Domain Registrar

speed icon

Trusted by Fortune
500 Companies

speed icon

Live Technical
Support

Fetch attention with .DOG

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

More domain extensions to consider:

.net

A popular domain extension for networks and businesses.

Search .net domains

.org

Choose the domain that brings people together.

Search .org domains

.biz

Show them you mean business with a .biz domain.

Search .biz domains

.info

Show your wealth of knowledge with a .info.

Search .info domains

Frequently asked questions

Anyone can register a .DOG domain. There are no specific restrictions based on location or profession. It's open to individuals, businesses, and organizations who are involved in or passionate about dogs.

A .DOG domain indicates your website is related to dogs. This makes it beneficial for pet businesses, trainers, breeders, and dog-related content creators.

Yes. A .dog domain name must be between 1 and 63 characters long. You can use letters, numbers, and hyphens. Special characters like @ or ! aren't allowed as well.

Not directly but it can impact your SEO strategy. Having a .dog TLD helps people understand what your site is about, making it clearer why they should visit it.

Legal | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© Copyright Network Solutions, LLC.  All rights reserved. 

Network Solutions® and Web.com® are registered trademarks of Web.com Group, Inc.
All other registered trademarks herein are the property of their respective owners.