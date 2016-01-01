Launch your website with the new .DOG domain name
A .DOG domain connects you with people looking for dog-related services or content. It’s a simple way to build trust and stand out online, especially for businesses, shelters, or dog owners sharing their stories.
Anyone can register a .DOG domain. There are no specific restrictions based on location or profession. It's open to individuals, businesses, and organizations who are involved in or passionate about dogs.
A .DOG domain indicates your website is related to dogs. This makes it beneficial for pet businesses, trainers, breeders, and dog-related content creators.
Yes. A .dog domain name must be between 1 and 63 characters long. You can use letters, numbers, and hyphens. Special characters like @ or ! aren't allowed as well.
Not directly but it can impact your SEO strategy. Having a .dog TLD helps people understand what your site is about, making it clearer why they should visit it.