The .EMAIL domain is tailor-made for businesses and professionals who prioritize communication, customer support, and connection. Whether you're offering email services, newsletters, or contact-driven platforms, a .EMAIL domain shows users that you're easy to reach—and serious about staying connected.

Why Network Solutions?

speed icon

Established
in 1979

speed icon

World’s 1st
 Domain Registrar

speed icon

Trusted by Fortune
500 Companies

speed icon

Live Technical
Support

Frequently asked questions

Yes, .EMAIL is a valid and fully recognized top-level domain (TLD) available for registration worldwide.

The .EMAIL domain is primarily for websites related to email services, communication, newsletters, and personal or professional contact points. It’s ideal for businesses or individuals who want a clear, memorable domain focused on messaging and correspondence.

Yes! When you register a .EMAIL domain, you can use it to create personalized email addresses like [email protected]. It’s a great way to build a unique, memorable identity for personal or professional communication.

No, there are no special restrictions. Anyone can register a .EMAIL domain regardless of location or purpose.

