Turn local pride into your web identity
The .IT domain is perfect for Italian businesses, restaurants, artists, cultural hubs, tourism projects—you name it. It gives your website a familiar face in Italy and a distinct identity everywhere else. Whether you're serving locals or attracting global visitors, .IT builds trust and proudly tells your story with every click.
The .IT domain is Italy's country code top-level domain (ccTLD), commonly used by individuals and businesses connected to Italy.
Registration is open to individuals and entities within the European Economic Area, the Vatican City, the Republic of San Marino, and the Swiss Confederation.
While primarily associated with Italy, international businesses with operations or interests in Italy may benefit from using a .IT domain to appeal to the Italian market.
Though TLDs do not directly impact SEO, using a .IT domain can improve local search engine rankings within Italy which makes it beneficial for targeting Italian audiences.