Whether for podcast or radio, a .FM is best for you
Make waves by reaching the right audience with the perfect domain. Get the right frequency that tunes your brand in to success—and echoes it where it matters.
The .fm domain is the official web address for the Federated States of Micronesia. However, it's also very popular globally for the broadcasting and music industries.
Yes, the .fm domain is generally safe. The domain itself doesn't have unique security risks. A website's safety depends on its hosting, security practices, and your online behavior, not just its domain name.
When you see .fm in a web address, it's the domain extension. Officially, it represents the Federated States of Micronesia. But its true global fame comes from its playful link to FM radio. This makes it a go-to for anything audio, broadcasting, or music-related, letting those sites instantly hit the right note with their audience.
The annual registration fee for a .fm domain generally ranges from $69.98 to $169.99. While pricing differs among registrars and special offers, you can currently get a .fm domain for just $74.99 at Network Solutions. Be aware that some providers may also charge extra for features like Domain Privacy or Expiration Protection.