How can we help you today?
Business Consultants Let our experts help you find the right solution for your unique needs.
855-834-8495 Hours: M-F 8am-11pm ET
Hours: 24/7
Product Support We're here to help with setup, technical questions, and more.
Hours: 24/7

REGISTER YOUR .FM DOMAIN

Buy a .FM domain with Network Solutions

Whether for podcast or radio, a .FM is best for you

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

Don't be a dead air act, grab a .FM

Make waves by reaching the right audience with the perfect domain. Get the right frequency that tunes your brand in to success—and echoes it where it matters.

Find Your Perfect Domain

Signal a stronger connection with a .FM

The .fm domain is a popular web address, especially for anything to do with audio. Think radio stations, podcasts, and music. While it's officially for the islands of Micronesia, most people use it to brand their audio content online.

Register Your Domain

Why Network Solutions?

speed icon

Established
in 1979

speed icon

World’s 1st
 Domain Registrar

speed icon

Trusted by Fortune
500 Companies

speed icon

Live Technical
Support

Stream with your .FM domain

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

More domain extensions to consider:

.net

A popular domain extension for networks and businesses.

Search .net domains

.org

Choose the domain that brings people together.

Search .org domains

.biz

Show them you mean business with a .biz domain.

Search .biz domains

.info

Show your wealth of knowledge with a .info.

Search .info domains

Frequently asked questions

The .fm domain is the official web address for the Federated States of Micronesia. However, it's also very popular globally for the broadcasting and music industries.

Yes, the .fm domain is generally safe. The domain itself doesn't have unique security risks. A website's safety depends on its hosting, security practices, and your online behavior, not just its domain name.

When you see .fm in a web address, it's the domain extension. Officially, it represents the Federated States of Micronesia. But its true global fame comes from its playful link to FM radio. This makes it a go-to for anything audio, broadcasting, or music-related, letting those sites instantly hit the right note with their audience.

The annual registration fee for a .fm domain generally ranges from $69.98 to $169.99. While pricing differs among registrars and special offers, you can currently get a .fm domain for just $74.99 at Network Solutions. Be aware that some providers may also charge extra for features like Domain Privacy or Expiration Protection.

Legal | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© Copyright Network Solutions, LLC.  All rights reserved. 

Network Solutions® and Web.com® are registered trademarks of Web.com Group, Inc.
All other registered trademarks herein are the property of their respective owners.