A fun-tastic choice for anyone
Let people know your site is about having a good time. A .fun domain is perfect for anything from games and parties to funny blogs or personal projects—anything fun!
A .fun domain is a web address for anything about having a good time. It's perfect for websites about games, hobbies, parties, or comedy—anything meant to be lighthearted and enjoyable. Anyone can get one to make their site stand out and clearly show it's all about fun!
A .fun domain typically costs between $6.88 and $31.98 for the first year, though prices can vary with discounts or bundled services.
Think of them for gaming sites, hobby pages, event listings, comedy platforms, or any other site designed to be lighthearted and engaging. These .fun domains are for websites focused purely on enjoyment, entertainment, and leisure.
Anyone can register a .fun domain on a first-come, first-served basis. There are no specific eligibility requirements or restrictions, so both companies and individuals can register them.