Just a .FYI, the perfect domain for you

A .fyi domain is a smart choice if your website is about offering information. This helps you attract the right audience—those that want facts, guides, or updates. It's a clear, memorable way to stand out online and build trust as an info source.

Less trivial, more intentional

A .fyi domain is a web address for sharing information. It's great for blogs, how-to guides, or information pages. It tells people that your site is where they can find useful resources and knowledgebase.

Say more with less using .FYI

Frequently asked questions

A .fyi domain is a web address that literally tells visitors, "For Your Information." It's the perfect online space for any site focused on delivering facts, insights, guides, or updates, making it instantly clear that your content is all about sharing valuable knowledge.

Yes, the .fyi domain is a good choice, especially for websites that provide information. It instantly signals that your site offers facts or guides, which helps you build trust and authority in your niche.

A .fyi domain is excellent for any website focused on sharing information, facts, or helpful content. This includes blogs, how-to guides, educational resources, company knowledge bases, or any site designed to inform or educate visitors.

Anyone can register a .fyi domain name. It's available on a first-come, first-served basis, with no specific restrictions or requirements. This means individuals, businesses, and organizations can all register a .fyi domain.

