Plant your online roots with a .GARDEN
The .garden domain was created to serve individuals and businesses passionate about plants, landscaping, and outdoor living. Its name makes it instantly recognizable and relevant to garden centers, hobbyists, landscapers, and green brands. The .garden extension offers a unique space to grow your digital presence and connect with nature-loving audiences online.
There are still many great .garden domain names available. Whether you're growing a business, a blog, or a community, choose a name that's simple, relevant, and easy to recall. A clear .garden domain helps people find you online and remember your brand the next time they need something green.
A .garden domain is a unique web address for individuals and businesses in the gardening world. It’s perfect for growers, bloggers, and garden product sellers.
Gardeners, landscapers, nurseries, and eco-conscious brands can all benefit from a .garden domain tailored to their niche.
A .garden domain clearly signals your niche to visitors—making your site more appealing and easier to remember.
Absolutely. Whether it’s a personal blog or a family gardening archive, a .garden domain is perfect for homegrown content.