Put your brand on the map with a .in domain
Ready to enter the Indian market? The .in domain extension could be a good investment.
The .in was introduced as a country code top-level domain for India in 1989. While it's a country code, it's open to anyone regardless of geographical location.
Yes! It's short and perfect for businesses that want to target Indian audiences. It's also flexible, perfect for businesses that want a fresh and modern domain name.
Depending on your registrar, the cost of a .in domain varies. You can register your .in domain for as low as $29.99 for the first year. Renewal prices may vary.
While it's commonly used by websites specifically targetting Indian audiences and markets, there are no strict limitations to registering a .in domain.