Establish your business presence with a .GMBH domain
The .gmbh domain was introduced for companies registered as “Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung” in German-speaking countries. Its name signals legal structure and professionalism, making it ideal for established businesses in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The .gmbh extension adds instant trust and clarity for customers, partners, and regulators alike.
There are still many .gmbh domain names available. If you operate as a GmbH in Germany, Austria, or Switzerland, choose a name that reflects your legal status and builds trust. A clear .gmbh domain helps customers and partners recognize your professionalism and credibility right from the start.
A .gmbh domain is designed specifically for businesses operating under the GmbH structure. It adds professionalism and legal clarity to your digital presence.
Any GmbH-registered company in Germany, Austria, or Switzerland looking to solidify their digital identity should consider a .gmbh domain.
A .gmbh domain builds trust with German-speaking customers and reinforces your professional image.
While it's tailored for GmbH businesses, a .gmbh domain can still be used globally to emphasize structure and trust—especially for international clients.