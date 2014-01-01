How can we help you today?
A bunch of fresh .GREEN domain names are still available. So whether you’re launching a green product line or promoting an earth-friendly campaign, now’s the time to plant your brand online. Keep your domain short, relevant, and easy to remember so people can easily trace your green trail.

What makes .GREEN domain a sustainable choice?

Launched in June 2014, the .GREEN domain is part of ICANN’s initiative to give eco-conscious users a meaningful online identity. It’s a smart pick for businesses, organizations, and individuals committed to promoting clean energy, eco-products, and environmental advocacy.

Frequently asked questions

A .GREEN domain is a web address extension launched in 2014 to help individuals, businesses, and organizations highlight their commitment to the environment.

Anyone who wants to support sustainability can register a .GREEN domain name. Individuals, businesses, nonprofits, and advocacy groups are all welcome.

.GREEN is used by individuals and organizations focused on sustainability. You’ll find it on climate action websites, eco-friendly shops, green startups, and environmental campaigns.

Yes! If your existing domain qualifies and meets the rules set by your chosen registrar, you can transfer it to a .GREEN domain without any hassle.

