Make waves in Los Angeles with a fresh .LA domain
A.LA domain can make your site instantly feel local and relevant to Los Angeles residents. When choosing your domain name, aim for something short, easy to spell, and memorable. Stick to words or phrases your audience already connects with—it’ll help you stay top of mind and make your site easier to find.
The .LA domain is a top-level domain (TLD) that was originally assigned to Laos, but it's now widely used to represent Los Angeles. It's popular among businesses, creatives, and startups that want a local identity tied to LA.
A .LA site is any website that uses a .LA domain extension. These sites are often used by Los Angeles-based brands, agencies, and creators who want to highlight their connection to the city and stand out with a memorable web address.
The .LA domain is officially the country code top-level domain (ccTLD) for Laos, a country in Southeast Asia. However, it's also marketed globally—especially to represent Los Angeles in California.
Not directly but it can help you target audiences in Los Angeles. It makes it clear that you serve the people of Los Angeles, improving click-through rates.