How can we help you today?
Business Consultants Let our experts help you find the right solution for your unique needs.
855-834-8495 Hours: M-F 8am-11pm ET
Hours: 24/7
Product Support We're here to help with setup, technical questions, and more.
Hours: 24/7

REGISTER YOUR .LA DOMAIN

Buy a .LA website with Network Solutions

Make waves in Los Angeles with a fresh .LA domain

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

Secure your .LA domain today

A.LA domain can make your site instantly feel local and relevant to Los Angeles residents. When choosing your domain name, aim for something short, easy to spell, and memorable. Stick to words or phrases your audience already connects with—it’ll help you stay top of mind and make your site easier to find.

Find Your Perfect Domain

Why should you choose a .LA domain?

The .LA domain was originally the country code for Laos but has shifted to cater to Los Angeles-based brands. With its strong geographic connection, .LA is popular among businesses, creators, and startups looking to establish an LA-based identity.

Register Your Domain

Why Network Solutions?

speed icon

Established
in 1979

speed icon

World’s 1st
 Domain Registrar

speed icon

Trusted by Fortune
500 Companies

speed icon

Live Technical
Support

Launch locally with .LA

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

More domain extensions to consider:

.net

A popular domain extension for networks and businesses.

Search .net domains

.org

Choose the domain that brings people together.

Search .org domains

.biz

Show them you mean business with a .biz domain.

Search .biz domains

.info

Show your wealth of knowledge with a .info.

Search .info domains

Frequently asked questions

The .LA domain is a top-level domain (TLD) that was originally assigned to Laos, but it's now widely used to represent Los Angeles. It's popular among businesses, creatives, and startups that want a local identity tied to LA.

A .LA site is any website that uses a .LA domain extension. These sites are often used by Los Angeles-based brands, agencies, and creators who want to highlight their connection to the city and stand out with a memorable web address.

The .LA domain is officially the country code top-level domain (ccTLD) for Laos, a country in Southeast Asia. However, it's also marketed globally—especially to represent Los Angeles in California.

Not directly but it can help you target audiences in Los Angeles. It makes it clear that you serve the people of Los Angeles, improving click-through rates.

Legal | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© Copyright Network Solutions, LLC.  All rights reserved. 

Network Solutions® and Web.com® are registered trademarks of Web.com Group, Inc.
All other registered trademarks herein are the property of their respective owners.