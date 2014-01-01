Show the world you’re a .GURU
Great .GURU domains are still available. Pick a name that shines a spotlight on your expertise and sets you apart from the crowd. Remember, a smart and simple name makes your guru reputation hard to forget.
The .GURU domain is a unique extension created for experts, professionals, and thought leaders. It’s perfect for those who want to showcase their skills, share knowledge, and build authority online.
Anyone can register a .GURU domain. It’s available to individuals, businesses, educators, and all kinds of experts.
Yes, you can transfer your current domain to a .GURU extension, as long as it meets the registrar’s requirements for registration.
Absolutely. You can move your .GURU domain to a different registrar whenever you want, following the standard transfer process.