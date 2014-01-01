How can we help you today?
The .HORSE domain was officially delegated in 2014 as part of ICANN’s expansion of generic top-level domains. Created with the equine world in mind, it offers a digital space for trainers, breeders, instructors, stable owners, bloggers, and horse lovers of all kinds.

Frequently asked questions

The .HORSE domain is a top-level domain designed for anyone connected to horses, including riders, trainers, and enthusiasts.

A .HORSE domain is open to everyone. Whether you’re an individual, a business, or a group connected to the horse world, you’re welcome to register.

A .HORSE domain is an excellent choice for anyone connected to the equine world. It shows your passion and helps your site stand out.

Yes, you can transfer your .HORSE domain to another registrar by following the standard domain transfer procedures.

