Saddle up online with a .HORSE domain name
Strong, memorable .HORSE domains are still available. Grab yours now and give your equine brand a winning edge. When choosing your domain, keep it simple and true to your passion. Take the reins and secure your place in the equine community online today.
The .HORSE domain was officially delegated in 2014 as part of ICANN’s expansion of generic top-level domains. Created with the equine world in mind, it offers a digital space for trainers, breeders, instructors, stable owners, bloggers, and horse lovers of all kinds.
The .HORSE domain is a top-level domain designed for anyone connected to horses, including riders, trainers, and enthusiasts.
A .HORSE domain is open to everyone. Whether you’re an individual, a business, or a group connected to the horse world, you’re welcome to register.
A .HORSE domain is an excellent choice for anyone connected to the equine world. It shows your passion and helps your site stand out.
Yes, you can transfer your .HORSE domain to another registrar by following the standard domain transfer procedures.