The .hosting domain is a top-level domain (TLD) that's built for businesses in the web hosting and cloud services industry.
The cost to buy a .hosting domain varies per your chosen registrar. You can buy yours at Network Solutions starting at $999.99 for the first year.
The .hosting domain extension is beneficial for businesses in the web hosting industry. It's a great way to communicate with your audience and tell them about your services at a glance.
Anyone can generally register a .hosting domain, but please check with your chosen registrar for specific limitations and requirements.