How can we help you today?
Business Consultants Let our experts help you find the right solution for your unique needs.
855-834-8495 Hours: M-F 8am-11pm ET
Hours: 24/7
Product Support We're here to help with setup, technical questions, and more.
Hours: 24/7

REGISTER YOUR .HOSTING DOMAIN

Buy a .HOSTING domain with Network Solutions

Get your hosting brand forefront with a .hosting domain

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

Don't wait and get your .HOSTING domain now

The perfect .hosting domain for your business won't stay available forever. The sooner you grab it, the sooner you attract the right audience. Secure your .hosting domain today!

Find Your Perfect Domain

Why choose a .HOSTING for your web hosting business?

The .hosting domain speaks directly to those who want to build a brand for web hosting services. Its a no-brainer go-to domain for serious hosting providers.

Register Your Domain

Why Network Solutions?

speed icon

Established
in 1979

speed icon

World’s 1st
 Domain Registrar

speed icon

Trusted by Fortune
500 Companies

speed icon

Live Technical
Support

Power your site with .HOSTING

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

More domain extensions to consider:

.net

A popular domain extension for networks and businesses.

Search .net domains

.org

Choose the domain that brings people together.

Search .org domains

.biz

Show them you mean business with a .biz domain.

Search .biz domains

.info

Show your wealth of knowledge with a .info.

Search .info domains

Frequently asked questions

The .hosting domain is a top-level domain (TLD) that's built for businesses in the web hosting and cloud services industry.

The cost to buy a .hosting domain varies per your chosen registrar. You can buy yours at Network Solutions starting at $999.99 for the first year.

The .hosting domain extension is beneficial for businesses in the web hosting industry. It's a great way to communicate with your audience and tell them about your services at a glance.

Anyone can generally register a .hosting domain, but please check with your chosen registrar for specific limitations and requirements.

Legal | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© Copyright Network Solutions, LLC.  All rights reserved. 

Network Solutions® and Web.com® are registered trademarks of Web.com Group, Inc.
All other registered trademarks herein are the property of their respective owners.