Make your move in to the real estate market with a .immo domain
Great domains like .immo are in demand. In real estate, timing is everything. So, now's the time to get your own .immo domain.
The .immo domain extension is ideal for real estate businesses and professionals like realtors, assessors, and inspectors. If you're business is within the housing market, then .immo is the right choice.
While both have their own benefits, .immo websites stand out as uniquely made for real estate experts.
No. Like other TLDs, .immo comes with its own price and it varies by registrar. You can get a .immo for as low as $39.99 with Network Solutions.
While it's primarily intended for real estate professionals due to "immo" being an abbreviation for "immobilier" (real estate) in several European languages, there are no specific restrictions on who can register it.