How can we help you today?
Business Consultants Let our experts help you find the right solution for your unique needs.
855-834-8495 Hours: M-F 8am-11pm ET
Hours: 24/7
Product Support We're here to help with setup, technical questions, and more.
Hours: 24/7

REGISTER YOUR .TV DOMAIN

Buy a .TV domain with Network Solutions

Show endless possibilities with .TV

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

Gather more audience with .TV

Spotlight your videos, streams, and live content with a .TV domain. With .TV, you can connect and grow your audience from the very first click.

Find Your Perfect Domain

Why should you go for a .TV domain?

A .TV domain tells your audience that video is front and center. It’s perfect for streamers, creators, and brands ready to stand out in a screen-first world.

Register Your Domain

Why Network Solutions?

speed icon

Established
in 1979

speed icon

World’s 1st
 Domain Registrar

speed icon

Trusted by Fortune
500 Companies

speed icon

Live Technical
Support

Broadcast your brand on .TV

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

More domain extensions to consider:

.net

A popular domain extension for networks and businesses.

Search .net domains

.org

Choose the domain that brings people together.

Search .org domains

.biz

Show them you mean business with a .biz domain.

Search .biz domains

.info

Show your wealth of knowledge with a .info.

Search .info domains

Frequently asked questions

While domain extensions don’t directly affect your search ranking, having a clear and relevant domain name, like .TV, can help build trust and encourage people to click your site in search results.

There are no specific restrictions for registering a .tv domain. Individuals, businesses, and organizations worldwide can register the .tv domain.

A .tv domain is ideal for businesses that offer video content, such as streaming services and media companies.

A .tv domain can enhance brand perception by showing focus on video content, helping connect with users searching video-related services or products.

Legal | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© Copyright Network Solutions, LLC.  All rights reserved. 

Network Solutions® and Web.com® are registered trademarks of Web.com Group, Inc.
All other registered trademarks herein are the property of their respective owners.