Show endless possibilities with .TV
Spotlight your videos, streams, and live content with a .TV domain. With .TV, you can connect and grow your audience from the very first click.
While domain extensions don’t directly affect your search ranking, having a clear and relevant domain name, like .TV, can help build trust and encourage people to click your site in search results.
There are no specific restrictions for registering a .tv domain. Individuals, businesses, and organizations worldwide can register the .tv domain.
A .tv domain is ideal for businesses that offer video content, such as streaming services and media companies.
A .tv domain can enhance brand perception by showing focus on video content, helping connect with users searching video-related services or products.