Take your message across borders with a .INTERNATIONAL domain
A .INTERNATIONAL domain tells your visitors you're thinking big. Whether you're a nonprofit, an international brand, or a global service provider, this TLD shows you're open to the world.
A .INTERNATIONAL domain is ideal for organizations, businesses, or initiatives that operate across multiple countries and want to reflect that in their online identity.
Anyone can register a .INTERNATIONAL domain name on a first-come, first-served basis. There are no specific restrictions.
TLDs do not directly influence SEO. However, a .INTERNATIONAL domain can be beneficial, especially if your content targets a global audience. It signals to search engines that your site has international scope and relevance.
Unlike country-specific TLDs, a .INTERNATIONAL domain emphasizes a global presence, making it suitable for entities aiming for international recognition.