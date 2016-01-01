Take your store online with a fresh .shop domain
When you register your .shop, choose a domain name that reflects what you sell, so visitors know right away they’re in the right place to shop. Whether you're selling one product or managing an entire storefront, your domain should immediately tell potential visitors that your website is the right place to shop online.
.shop is a domain extension made for online stores, retailers, and sellers. It was launched in 2016 to give ecommerce businesses a clear, relevant alternative to generic domains like .com. The goal was to create a web address that instantly indicates a shopping. Today, if you're selling products or services, a .shop domain helps customers recognize your site as a destination to browse, buy, and return to.
A .shop domain is a top-level domain (TLD) created specifically for ecommerce websites, online stores, and sellers. It clearly signals that your site is built for shopping, making it a great choice for businesses selling products or services online.
The .shop domain is owned and operated by GMO Registry, a domain registry services provider based in Japan. It was launched in 2016 as part of ICANN’s expansion of new domain extensions.
.com is widely recognized and versatile, but .shop offers clear, ecommerce-specific branding. If your website is focused on selling, .shop can be more relevant and instantly communicates your purpose to visitors. The better choice depends on your business goals and target audience.
A .shop domain typically costs between $10 to $40 per year, depending on the registrar, current promotions, and any add-on services like domain privacy or email hosting. Prices may also vary slightly depending on renewal rates and features. You can check with Network Solutions for more accuracy.