Stay connected online with a .link domain
Still exploring domain options? .LINK is a smart pick—and there are tons of great names still up for grabs. Aim for something short, memorable, and relevant to what you do. The simpler the name, the easier it is to remember. With .LINK, you’ve got room to get creative without losing clarity.
The .LINK domain is a versatile and modern top-level domain generally meant for making connections. It’s perfect for personal bios, portfolios, link-in-bio pages, directories, and resource hubs. Because it’s not tied to a specific industry or location, .LINK works for almost any use case—from creators sharing content to businesses organizing key resources or partnerships.
A .LINK domain is used to create simple, memorable URLs that connect users to content, profiles, portfolios, or resource pages. It's popular for bio links, landing pages, and content hubs.
Yes, the .LINK domain is safe to use, just like any other standard domain extension. Website security depends on how the site is built and maintained. When registered through trusted providers and paired with SSL certificates, a .LINK domain is just as secure as a .COM or .NET.
Yes, .LINK is open to everyone. There are no geographic or industry restrictions, making it a flexible option for individuals and businesses.