A .LIVE domain is built for moments that matter now. If you're still looking for a domain name, keeping it simple, relevant, and easy to remember is the way to go. With a .LIVE your audience knows exactly where to go for real-time events.

Why build your website with a .LIVE domain?

.LIVE is a domain extension built for real-time content. It’s a strong fit for websites with livestreams, events, broadcasts, and updates that happen in the moment. Whether you’re a content creator, business, or media brand, a .LIVE domain tells people you're focused on delivering experiences live.

Why Network Solutions?

Established
in 1979

World’s 1st
 Domain Registrar

Trusted by Fortune
500 Companies

Live Technical
Support

Frequently asked questions

A .LIVE domain is used for websites that focus on real-time content—such as livestreams, events, webinars, broadcasts, or live updates. It’s popular among content creators, event organizers, media outlets, and brands that want to highlight immediacy.

In a URL, .LIVE typically indicates that the site hosts content happening in real time. It tells users to expect live streaming, current updates, or time-sensitive experiences.

A .LIVE website is any site that uses the .LIVE domain extension. It’s often used for hosting livestreams, virtual events, or live content—but it can also be a landing page or platform focused on real-time interaction.

No, .LIVE is not owned by Microsoft. The .LIVE top-level domain is managed by Identity Digital (formerly Donuts Inc.). While Microsoft has used .live second-level domains for its services (like outlook.live.com), it does not own the TLD.

