Go live online with a .LIVE domain name
A .LIVE domain is built for moments that matter now. If you're still looking for a domain name, keeping it simple, relevant, and easy to remember is the way to go. With a .LIVE your audience knows exactly where to go for real-time events.
.LIVE is a domain extension built for real-time content. It’s a strong fit for websites with livestreams, events, broadcasts, and updates that happen in the moment. Whether you’re a content creator, business, or media brand, a .LIVE domain tells people you're focused on delivering experiences live.
A .LIVE domain is used for websites that focus on real-time content—such as livestreams, events, webinars, broadcasts, or live updates. It’s popular among content creators, event organizers, media outlets, and brands that want to highlight immediacy.
In a URL, .LIVE typically indicates that the site hosts content happening in real time. It tells users to expect live streaming, current updates, or time-sensitive experiences.
A .LIVE website is any site that uses the .LIVE domain extension. It’s often used for hosting livestreams, virtual events, or live content—but it can also be a landing page or platform focused on real-time interaction.
No, .LIVE is not owned by Microsoft. The .LIVE top-level domain is managed by Identity Digital (formerly Donuts Inc.). While Microsoft has used .live second-level domains for its services (like outlook.live.com), it does not own the TLD.