Serious domains are great—for serious stuff. But if you're all about laughs, .lol is the way to go. Pick a name that’s short, clever, and impossible to forget. Your jokes land better when your URL is part of the punchline.

Why entertain a .LOL domain?

.lol is for websites that don’t take life too seriously. Launched in 2015, it's perfect for memes, comedy, inside jokes, or anything that’ll make someone laugh. Whether you run a meme page, comedy brand, or just want a domain that doesn’t take itself too seriously, a .lol domain tells visitors they’re in for a good time.

Why Network Solutions?

Established
in 1979

World’s 1st
 Domain Registrar

Trusted by Fortune
500 Companies

Live Technical
Support

Frequently asked questions

A .lol domain is used for websites that focus on humor, entertainment, or viral content. It's a popular choice for meme pages, comedy blogs, funny video channels, and creators who want a web address that instantly tells visitors they’re in for a laugh. It’s perfect for anyone looking to share content that’s lighthearted, shareable, and fun.

A .lol website is any site that uses the .lol domain extension, typically created for humor, memes, comedy content, or anything meant to entertain. It’s popular among creators, meme pages, and brands that want a fun, memorable web address that immediately tells the site is all about making people laugh.

A .lol domain costs typically ranges from $10 to $30 per year, depending on the registrar and any promotions or add-ons like privacy protection. Prices may vary, so it’s best to check directly with domain providers like Network Solutions for current rates and renewal fees.

LOL stands for “Laugh Out Loud.” It’s a popular internet acronym used to show amusement or laughter in chats, comments, and text messages. Over time, it’s become a universal shorthand for humor and online fun.

