How can we help you today?
Business Consultants Let our experts help you find the right solution for your unique needs.
855-834-8495 Hours: M-F 8am-11pm ET
Hours: 24/7
Product Support We're here to help with setup, technical questions, and more.
Hours: 24/7

REGISTER YOUR .MOBI DOMAIN

Buy .MOBI domains with Network Solutions

A domain made for phones, apps, and on-the-go users

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

Secure your .MOBI domain today

Built for the mobile experience, .mobi tells your audience you’re serious about performance, speed, and accessibility — wherever they are, whenever they tap.

Find Your Perfect Domain

Go mobile-first with .MOBI

The .mobi domain is built for the mobile experience. Whether you're launching an app, creating a responsive site, or targeting mobile-first users, .mobi shows you're optimized for life on the go.

Register Your Domain

Why Network Solutions?

speed icon

Established
in 1979

speed icon

World’s 1st
 Domain Registrar

speed icon

Trusted by Fortune
500 Companies

speed icon

Live Technical
Support

Go mobile with your .MOBI

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

More domain extensions to consider:

.net

A popular domain extension for networks and businesses.

Search .net domains

.org

Choose the domain that brings people together.

Search .org domains

.biz

Show them you mean business with a .biz domain.

Search .biz domains

.info

Show your wealth of knowledge with a .info.

Search .info domains

Frequently asked questions

.mobi is a top-level domain designed for mobile use. It signals that your website, app, or service is optimized for users on smartphones and tablets.

Developers, startups, app creators, and mobile-first businesses use .mobi to show users they’re built for small screens and fast access on the go.

Not directly but it tells users what your site is about, which encourages them to click on it. This way, you'll get more visitors, improving your SEO performance.

While .mobi shines for mobile apps and responsive sites, it also works great for mobile services, tools, and landing pages.

Legal | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© Copyright Network Solutions, LLC.  All rights reserved. 

Network Solutions® and Web.com® are registered trademarks of Web.com Group, Inc.
All other registered trademarks herein are the property of their respective owners.