A domain made for phones, apps, and on-the-go users
Built for the mobile experience, .mobi tells your audience you’re serious about performance, speed, and accessibility — wherever they are, whenever they tap.
.mobi is a top-level domain designed for mobile use. It signals that your website, app, or service is optimized for users on smartphones and tablets.
Developers, startups, app creators, and mobile-first businesses use .mobi to show users they’re built for small screens and fast access on the go.
Not directly but it tells users what your site is about, which encourages them to click on it. This way, you'll get more visitors, improving your SEO performance.
While .mobi shines for mobile apps and responsive sites, it also works great for mobile services, tools, and landing pages.