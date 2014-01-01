Offer your deals with the new .COUPONS domain name
A .COUPONS domain shows your site is about deals. It uses a keyword people search for, which can help more shoppers find you online. It's a smart choice if you offer discounts or run promotions.
A .COUPONS domain is used by businesses that want to promote deals, discounts, and promotional offers. It tells visitors that your website is about savings.
Yes, if your content is about discounts or deals, a .COUPONS domain can help with relevance. It can improve click-through rates because users instantly know what your site offers.
Retailers, coupon sites, bloggers, and marketers who regularly share deals or run sales campaigns would benefit most. It’s especially useful if your audience is on a budget.
While .COM is more general and widely recognized, .COUPONS is more specific and descriptive. If your site is deal-focused, .COUPONS helps you stand out and attract the right audience faster.