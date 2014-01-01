Honor their stories with a .rip domain
If you're creating an online tribute, the right domain name helps set the tone. A .rip domain clearly shows your site is meant for remembering, adding purpose and sensitivity to your web address. When choosing a name, keep it short, clear, and easy to recall. Use words that reflect the person or memory you’re honoring so visitors instantly understand the meaning behind the page.
The .rip domain extension is made for remembrance. Launched in 2014, it’s used to create online memorials, tributes, and obituaries, offering a respectful way to celebrate and preserve a loved one’s legacy. Unlike generic extensions like .com, .rip immediately reveals the site’s purpose. It’s well-suited for personal, families, funeral homes websites, and anyone looking to create a lasting tribute online.
A .rip domain is a top-level domain (TLD) created for memorials, online tributes, and digital remembrance. “RIP” stands for “Rest in Peace,” making it a meaningful choice for honoring someone who has passed.
A .rip domain is ideal for families, friends, funeral homes, or memorial platforms that want to create a respectful online space to remember a loved one or public figure.
Yes, a .rip domain is designed specifically for remembrance. When used with care, it can be a thoughtful and fitting way to preserve someone's memory online.
The .rip domain was launched in 2014 as part of ICANN’s expansion of new domain extensions, aimed at creating meaningful alternatives to traditional TLDs like .com or .org.