If you’re launching a website for your SARL business, your domain should reflect your official status. A .sarl domain makes it clear that you're a registered company, adding legitimacy to your online presence. Choose a name that’s short, specific, and easy to remember—something that matches your brand and builds trust with visitors.

Why go French with .SARL?

The .sarl domain is designed specifically for Société à Responsabilité Limitée (SARL) companies—a legal business structure used in many French-speaking regions. It reflects the official status of your company and clears up that you're operating as a registered limited liability business, giving French-speaking customers confidence in your brand.

Frequently asked questions

The .sarl domain is a specialized web address created for businesses operating as a Société à Responsabilité Limitée (SARL)—a type of limited liability company used in French-speaking countries. It’s a clear signal that your business is officially registered and structured.

If your company is legally registered as a SARL in countries like France, Switzerland, Luxembourg, or other French-speaking regions, a .sarl domain is a perfect fit. It helps reinforce your company’s credibility and gives your online presence a professional edge.

The closest equivalent to a SARL in the United States is a Limited Liability Company (LLC). Both structures offer limited liability protection and flexibility in management and taxation, though the legal frameworks differ by country.

Not quite. While both are domain extensions for limited liability companies, .sarl is tailored for businesses registered in French-speaking jurisdictions as SARL, whereas .llc is best aimed at U.S.-based businesses registered as LLC. They serve similar purposes but are tied to different legal systems and languages.

