How can we help you today?
Business Consultants Let our experts help you find the right solution for your unique needs.
855-834-8495 Hours: M-F 8am-11pm ET
Hours: 24/7
Product Support We're here to help with setup, technical questions, and more.
Hours: 24/7

REGISTER YOUR .SERVICES DOMAIN

Buy a .SERVICES domain with Network Solutions

Show everyone what you can do with .services

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

Define your work with a clear .SERVICES domain

When creating a domain name for your service-based business, keep it short, clear, and easy to remember. A .services domain helps communicate exactly what you do. With words that describe your specialty or business name, visitors know what to expect from the start. The more straightforward and relevant your domain is, the easier it is for customers to find you and trust what you offer.

Find Your Perfect Domain

Well served with a .SERVICES domain

Launched in 2014, the .services domain was introduced to give service-based businesses a clear and meaningful web address. It was created to help professionals across service industries. Now, cleaning companies, tech consultants, beauty professionals and more can make it easier for their clients to find them online.

Register Your Domain

Why Network Solutions?

speed icon

Established
in 1979

speed icon

World’s 1st
 Domain Registrar

speed icon

Trusted by Fortune
500 Companies

speed icon

Live Technical
Support

Grow your business with .SERVICES

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

More domain extensions to consider:

.net

A popular domain extension for networks and businesses.

Search .net domains

.org

Choose the domain that brings people together.

Search .org domains

.biz

Show them you mean business with a .biz domain.

Search .biz domains

.info

Show your wealth of knowledge with a .info.

Search .info domains

Frequently asked questions

A .services domain is a top-level domain (TLD) created for businesses and professionals who provide services—such as consulting, cleaning, design, repairs, and more. It helps position your website as service-focused from the URL alone.

Yes, a .services domain is a great choice for businesses that offer professional, personal, or specialized services. It clearly communicates what your business does, helps improve relevance in search results, and is often more available than traditional domains like .com.

Yes, the .services domain is a legitimate, ICANN-approved domain extension that has been in use since 2014. It's managed by reputable domain registrars and is widely used by businesses around the world.

The .services domain is ideal for any business that offers a service—whether you're a freelancer, agency, or local provider. It works well across industries like healthcare, finance, education, home maintenance, and tech support, helping potential clients instantly understand what you offer.

Legal | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© Copyright Network Solutions, LLC.  All rights reserved. 

Network Solutions® and Web.com® are registered trademarks of Web.com Group, Inc.
All other registered trademarks herein are the property of their respective owners.