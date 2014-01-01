Show everyone what you can do with .services
When creating a domain name for your service-based business, keep it short, clear, and easy to remember. A .services domain helps communicate exactly what you do. With words that describe your specialty or business name, visitors know what to expect from the start. The more straightforward and relevant your domain is, the easier it is for customers to find you and trust what you offer.
Launched in 2014, the .services domain was introduced to give service-based businesses a clear and meaningful web address. It was created to help professionals across service industries. Now, cleaning companies, tech consultants, beauty professionals and more can make it easier for their clients to find them online.
A .services domain is a top-level domain (TLD) created for businesses and professionals who provide services—such as consulting, cleaning, design, repairs, and more. It helps position your website as service-focused from the URL alone.
Yes, a .services domain is a great choice for businesses that offer professional, personal, or specialized services. It clearly communicates what your business does, helps improve relevance in search results, and is often more available than traditional domains like .com.
Yes, the .services domain is a legitimate, ICANN-approved domain extension that has been in use since 2014. It's managed by reputable domain registrars and is widely used by businesses around the world.
The .services domain is ideal for any business that offers a service—whether you're a freelancer, agency, or local provider. It works well across industries like healthcare, finance, education, home maintenance, and tech support, helping potential clients instantly understand what you offer.