How can we help you today?
Business Consultants Let our experts help you find the right solution for your unique needs.
855-834-8495 Hours: M-F 8am-11pm ET
Hours: 24/7
Product Support We're here to help with setup, technical questions, and more.
Hours: 24/7

REGISTER YOUR .SG DOMAIN

Buy a .SG domain with Network Solutions

Make it truly Singaporean with .sg

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

Put your site where your roots are with .SG

When picking a domain name, keep it short, clear, and easy to remember. Choose something that reflects your brand, product, or industry so visitors immediately know what your site is about. If your audience is local like Singapore, consider using a region-specific domain extension to show relevance and build trust.

Find Your Perfect Domain

Why root your brand in .SG?

The country code for Singapore is .sg and it’s managed by the Singapore Network Information Centre (SGNIC) and is meant for people, businesses, and organizations with a connection to Singapore. Using a .sg domain helps show that you’re locally based or targeting the Singapore market. It builds trust with local customers and can improve your visibility in Singapore search results. Unlike .com, .sg indicates a regional presence, making your site feel more relevant and trustworthy to a local audience.

Register Your Domain

Why Network Solutions?

speed icon

Established
in 1979

speed icon

World’s 1st
 Domain Registrar

speed icon

Trusted by Fortune
500 Companies

speed icon

Live Technical
Support

Start a brand rooted in .SG

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

More domain extensions to consider:

.net

A popular domain extension for networks and businesses.

Search .net domains

.org

Choose the domain that brings people together.

Search .org domains

.biz

Show them you mean business with a .biz domain.

Search .biz domains

.info

Show your wealth of knowledge with a .info.

Search .info domains

Frequently asked questions

The .sg domain is the country code top-level domain (ccTLD) for Singapore. It is managed by the Singapore Network Information Centre (SGNIC) and is commonly used by individuals, businesses, and organizations with a strong connection to Singapore.

.sg websites are sites that use the .sg domain extension. These websites typically represent businesses, services, or individuals based in or targeting the Singapore market. They help establish a local online presence and build trust with Singaporean audiences.

Both are official Singapore domains, but .sg is more general and available to a wider range of users, while .com.sg is specifically intended for registered commercial entities operating in Singapore. To register a .com.sg domain, you must typically provide a valid Singapore business registration (such as an ACRA number), whereas .sg can be used by both individuals and businesses with a local presence.

To register a .sg domain, you generally need a valid Singapore-based presence, such as a local address, and you may be required to provide a Singapore NRIC, FIN, or business registration number depending on the domain category. Foreign entities can register .sg domains through a local trustee service or representative.

Legal | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© Copyright Network Solutions, LLC.  All rights reserved. 

Network Solutions® and Web.com® are registered trademarks of Web.com Group, Inc.
All other registered trademarks herein are the property of their respective owners.