When picking a domain name, keep it short, clear, and easy to remember. Choose something that reflects your brand, product, or industry so visitors immediately know what your site is about. If your audience is local like Singapore, consider using a region-specific domain extension to show relevance and build trust.
The country code for Singapore is .sg and it’s managed by the Singapore Network Information Centre (SGNIC) and is meant for people, businesses, and organizations with a connection to Singapore. Using a .sg domain helps show that you’re locally based or targeting the Singapore market. It builds trust with local customers and can improve your visibility in Singapore search results. Unlike .com, .sg indicates a regional presence, making your site feel more relevant and trustworthy to a local audience.
.sg websites are sites that use the .sg domain extension. These websites typically represent businesses, services, or individuals based in or targeting the Singapore market. They help establish a local online presence and build trust with Singaporean audiences.
Both are official Singapore domains, but .sg is more general and available to a wider range of users, while .com.sg is specifically intended for registered commercial entities operating in Singapore. To register a .com.sg domain, you must typically provide a valid Singapore business registration (such as an ACRA number), whereas .sg can be used by both individuals and businesses with a local presence.
To register a .sg domain, you generally need a valid Singapore-based presence, such as a local address, and you may be required to provide a Singapore NRIC, FIN, or business registration number depending on the domain category. Foreign entities can register .sg domains through a local trustee service or representative.