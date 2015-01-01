Go live with a .site domain that can do it all
With a .site domain, your name should be simple, direct, and easy to remember. It’s often the first thing visitors see, so make sure it reflects your brand, content, or purpose clearly. The more relevant and memorable your domain is, the easier it builds trust, drive engagement, and turn visits into meaningful connections.
.site is a generic top-level domain (gTLD) designed for anyone who wants to create a professional, flexible online presence. Launched in 2015, it’s a versatile option for individuals, businesses, portfolios, blogs, or landing pages. Unlike industry-specific domains, .site is broad and brandable. For a clean, modern web address without the limitations of more traditional extensions, .site is the TLD for you.
The .site domain is a versatile top-level domain (TLD) used for a wide range of purposes—personal websites, business sites, portfolios, blogs, and landing pages. It’s designed to be industry-neutral, making it a great choice for anyone looking for a clean, professional, and easy-to-remember web address.
Yes, .site is a good domain choice, especially if you're looking for flexibility. It’s not tied to any specific industry or purpose, so it works well for individuals, startups, freelancers, and established businesses alike. It's also more available than traditional domains like .com, giving you a better chance of getting the name you want.
A .site domain typically costs between $1 to $20 for the first year, depending on the registrar and promotions. Renewal prices may range from $20 to $40 annually, depending on added features like privacy protection or hosting. Check with Network Solutions' plans for more accurate offers.
You can register a .site domain through any major domain registrar such as Network Solutions. Simply search for the name you want, check if it’s available, and complete the registration process. No special requirements are needed to register a .site domain.