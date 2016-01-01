Launch your eCommerce website with a .STORE
A .STORE domain tells shoppers you’re here to sell, but your name still needs focus. Keep it short, product-relevant, and brand-friendly so customers know exactly what’s on offer. A clear, confident .store address is easier to remember, builds instant trust, and nudges visitors from click to cart.
.STORE is the domain built for selling. Introduced in 2016, it tells shoppers right away that they’ve landed that they’ve landed on a site where they can make a purchase. Short, memorable, and less crowded than .com, it’s a smart fit for any business that wants its web address to double as a digital signage to an online shop.
A .store domain is a top-level domain that immediately indicates a website is a place for shopping. Its purpose is to tell visitors, even before they click, that products or services are for sale on the website.
Yes. A .store domain is an ICANN-approved extension launched in 2016 specifically for eCommerce. Brands of every size use it, and customers perceive it as professional and trustworthy—especially when the site’s main goal is selling online.
It depends on your focus. A .com domain is the long-standing, general-purpose option, while a .store domain instantly communicates that your site is a place to shop and usually offers more name availability. If eCommerce is your primary goal, .store often delivers clearer branding; if you need broader appeal, .com may be the better fit. Many businesses choose to register both and redirect one to the other.
Costs vary by registrar, but first-year promotional prices typically run between US $1 and US $15, while standard renewals are usually in the US $25 to US $40 range. Optional extras such as privacy protection, SSL certificates, or email services can increase the total price. Check out Network Solutions' pricing for more accuracy.