Lift up others with a .support domain
Make it easy for people to find the help they need, whether it's for problems, questions, or a cause. A .support domain puts your purpose front and center.
A .support domain tells people exactly what they’ll get—help, care, or answers. It builds trust right away and perfect for brands centered around real support.
A .support domain shows that your website offers assistance or support services.
There are no specific restrictions for registering a .support domain.
No, since domain extensions aren't ranking-factors. However, a .support domain can improve click rate when it matches the user’s search intent.
Anyone can register one on a first-come, first-served basis, as long as they meet the standard domain registration requirements