How can we help you today?
Business Consultants Let our experts help you find the right solution for your unique needs.
855-834-8495 Hours: M-F 8am-11pm ET
Hours: 24/7
Product Support We're here to help with setup, technical questions, and more.
Hours: 24/7

REGISTER YOUR .TODAY DOMAIN

Buy a .TODAY domain with Network Solutions

Stay relevant with a .today domain

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

Seize the day with .TODAY

Turn every update into an opportunity. Whether you're sharing news or starting a daily blog, keep it fresh with .today.

Find Your Perfect Domain

Why should you get a .TODAY domain?

A .today domain grabs attention and sets the pace. It’s perfect for content that’s fresh, fast-moving, or time-sensitive. When timing matters, .today delivers.

Register Your Domain

Why Network Solutions?

speed icon

Established
in 1979

speed icon

World’s 1st
 Domain Registrar

speed icon

Trusted by Fortune
500 Companies

speed icon

Live Technical
Support

Share what’s new on .TODAY

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

More domain extensions to consider:

.net

A popular domain extension for networks and businesses.

Search .net domains

.org

Choose the domain that brings people together.

Search .org domains

.biz

Show them you mean business with a .biz domain.

Search .biz domains

.info

Show your wealth of knowledge with a .info.

Search .info domains

Frequently asked questions

A .today domain shows your website offers up-to-date information, enhancing brand positioning and trust.

A .today domain can indirectly help with SEO. It helps people understand what your site is about, which is current events or daily updates. Once your site shows that you got what they need, they click. This eventually improves your click-through rate.

A .today domain is globally accessible and not restricted to any specific country or region.

There are no specific restrictions for registering a .today domain. Individuals, businesses, and organizations worldwide can register one on a first-come, first-served basis.

Legal | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© Copyright Network Solutions, LLC.  All rights reserved. 

Network Solutions® and Web.com® are registered trademarks of Web.com Group, Inc.
All other registered trademarks herein are the property of their respective owners.