Get special with a .VIP domain
Influencers, entertainers, and high-end brands snap up .VIP domains fast. Don’t miss your shot at premium positioning.
As the name suggests, .vip stands for Very Important Person. It’s the perfect top-level domain for anyone offering exclusive content, premium services, or a front-row experience online.
If you want to stand our and offer exclisivity, .vip is a great choose. It's fresh and instantly tells your audience what your brand's focus is. Go with .com for broad appeal and familiarity.
The cost of a .vip domain varies depending on the registrar you choose. On average, it generally ranges from $10 to $30 per year. And, some registrars offer additional features like privacy protection for an extra fee.
Anyone. It's an open, generic top-level domain with no specific requirements or restrictions.