How can we help you today?
Business Consultants Let our experts help you find the right solution for your unique needs.
855-834-8495 Hours: M-F 8am-11pm ET
Hours: 24/7
Product Support We're here to help with setup, technical questions, and more.
Hours: 24/7

REGISTER YOUR .VIP DOMAIN

Buy a .VIP domain with Network Solutions

Get special with a .VIP domain

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

Snag your .VIP domain now

Influencers, entertainers, and high-end brands snap up .VIP domains fast. Don’t miss your shot at premium positioning.

Find Your Perfect Domain

Why get a .VIP for your brand?

A .VIP domain gives your site an exclusive and prestige impression. You position your brand as top-tier, and sets yourself apart to attract affluent customers.

Register Your Domain

Why Network Solutions?

speed icon

Established
in 1979

speed icon

World’s 1st
 Domain Registrar

speed icon

Trusted by Fortune
500 Companies

speed icon

Live Technical
Support

Give it the VIP treatment with .VIP

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

More domain extensions to consider:

.net

A popular domain extension for networks and businesses.

Search .net domains

.org

Choose the domain that brings people together.

Search .org domains

.biz

Show them you mean business with a .biz domain.

Search .biz domains

.info

Show your wealth of knowledge with a .info.

Search .info domains

Frequently asked questions

As the name suggests, .vip stands for Very Important Person. It’s the perfect top-level domain for anyone offering exclusive content, premium services, or a front-row experience online.

If you want to stand our and offer exclisivity, .vip is a great choose. It's fresh and instantly tells your audience what your brand's focus is. Go with .com for broad appeal and familiarity.

The cost of a .vip domain varies depending on the registrar you choose. On average, it generally ranges from $10 to $30 per year. And, some registrars offer additional features like privacy protection for an extra fee.

Anyone. It's an open, generic top-level domain with no specific requirements or restrictions.

Legal | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© Copyright Network Solutions, LLC.  All rights reserved. 

Network Solutions® and Web.com® are registered trademarks of Web.com Group, Inc.
All other registered trademarks herein are the property of their respective owners.