How can we help you today?
Business Consultants Let our experts help you find the right solution for your unique needs.
855-834-8495 Hours: M-F 8am-11pm ET
Hours: 24/7
Product Support We're here to help with setup, technical questions, and more.
Hours: 24/7

REGISTER YOUR .WEBSITE DOMAIN

Buy a .WEBSITE domain with Network Solutions

Get online with a .website

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

Lock in your perfect .WEBSITE name now

The .website is a fresh, flexible choice that’s perfect for showcasing new projects with simple branding.

Find Your Perfect Domain

The domain that's made for everyone

Whether you’re building a blog, portfolio, business page, or online store, a .wesbite domain is the way to go. It's recognizable and works for everyone.

Register Your Domain

Why Network Solutions?

speed icon

Established
in 1979

speed icon

World’s 1st
 Domain Registrar

speed icon

Trusted by Fortune
500 Companies

speed icon

Live Technical
Support

Claim your digital home with .WEBSITE

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

More domain extensions to consider:

.net

A popular domain extension for networks and businesses.

Search .net domains

.org

Choose the domain that brings people together.

Search .org domains

.biz

Show them you mean business with a .biz domain.

Search .biz domains

.info

Show your wealth of knowledge with a .info.

Search .info domains

Frequently asked questions

The .website is a generic top-level domain that anyone can use. It's flexibility is similar to .com, making it accessible and unviversally acceptable.

Yes. It's simple, flexible, and straight to the point. Works well with all types of site, since it’s broad and easy to remember.

The .website comes with no restrictions; no limits on age or location. Make sure to choose the right domain regsitrar, find perfect name, and complete the registrartion.

Price varies per registrar. At Network Solutions, a .website domain starts around $29.99. You can also enhance your domain with add-ons like Domain Expiration Protection and Domain Privacy + Protection for an extra fee.

Legal | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© Copyright Network Solutions, LLC.  All rights reserved. 

Network Solutions® and Web.com® are registered trademarks of Web.com Group, Inc.
All other registered trademarks herein are the property of their respective owners.