The .website is a fresh, flexible choice that’s perfect for showcasing new projects with simple branding.
The .website is a generic top-level domain that anyone can use. It's flexibility is similar to .com, making it accessible and unviversally acceptable.
Yes. It's simple, flexible, and straight to the point. Works well with all types of site, since it’s broad and easy to remember.
The .website comes with no restrictions; no limits on age or location. Make sure to choose the right domain regsitrar, find perfect name, and complete the registrartion.
Price varies per registrar. At Network Solutions, a .website domain starts around $29.99. You can also enhance your domain with add-ons like Domain Expiration Protection and Domain Privacy + Protection for an extra fee.