The .wiki is a generic top-level domain intended for knowledge-focused websites. It’s perfect for creating platforms where people can contribute information, learn together, and connect over common interests.
Yes. Choose .wiki if you want people to see your site as a hub for knowledge. It works perfectly for educational platforms, community-driven sites, or any business focused on sharing valuable knowledge.
Anyone. It's open to individuals or groups that want to create a knowledge-sharing website.
The price depends on your chosen registrar. At Network Solutions, you can register a .wiki domain for around $37.99. You can also add features like Domain Expiration Protection and Domain Privacy + Protection for an additional cost to keep your domain secure and private.