What makes .WIKI a smart choice?

A .wiki domain speaks collaboration and trustworthy information. Whether you’re creating a community resource, a help center, or an educational hub, .wiki makes your site instantly recognizable as a go-to knowledge source.

More domain extensions to consider:

.net

A popular domain extension for networks and businesses.

Search .net domains

.org

Choose the domain that brings people together.

Search .org domains

.biz

Show them you mean business with a .biz domain.

Search .biz domains

.info

Show your wealth of knowledge with a .info.

Search .info domains

Frequently asked questions

The .wiki is a generic top-level domain intended for knowledge-focused websites. It’s perfect for creating platforms where people can contribute information, learn together, and connect over common interests.

Yes. Choose .wiki if you want people to see your site as a hub for knowledge. It works perfectly for educational platforms, community-driven sites, or any business focused on sharing valuable knowledge.

Anyone. It's open to individuals or groups that want to create a knowledge-sharing website.

The price depends on your chosen registrar. At Network Solutions, you can register a .wiki domain for around $37.99. You can also add features like Domain Expiration Protection and Domain Privacy + Protection for an additional cost to keep your domain secure and private.

