Samoa acquired the .ws domain as its country code. Now, many use it as a unique and flexible alternative to common extensions like .com.

Frequently asked questions

A .ws domain is the country code top-level domain (ccTLD) for Western Samoa. Later, .ws gained global use as a versatile alternative to common top-level domains (TLDs) after the country changed its name to Samoa.

It's perfect for branding, as it adds a unique and playful touch to your domain, making it memorable and attention-grabbing.

The .ws domain is officially owned by the Government of Samoa and is managed by SamoaNIC. While they hold the official rights to .ws, Global Domains International (GDI) promotes the .ws extension as an alternative to more common TLDs like .com.

The cost of a .ws domain varies depending on the registrar and the services they offer. At Network Solutions, you can register your .ws domain for as low as $34.99 for the first year.

