A .apartments domain keeps things clean and clear for renters. Choose a name that’s easy to remember and gets straight to the point. The right domain helps your listings show up fast and stick in someone’s search history even faster.

Is .APARTMENTS the domain your property brand needs?

A .apartments domain tells renters they’re in the right place. It gives your site a name that feels familiar and easy to trust, whether you’re listing units, managing properties, or building a rental brand. It’s like handing them the keys before they even step inside.

Why Network Solutions?

speed icon

Established
in 1979

speed icon

World’s 1st
 Domain Registrar

speed icon

Trusted by Fortune
500 Companies

speed icon

Live Technical
Support

List rentals with your .APARTMENTS

More domain extensions to consider:

.net

A popular domain extension for networks and businesses.

Search .net domains

.org

Choose the domain that brings people together.

Search .org domains

.biz

Show them you mean business with a .biz domain.

Search .biz domains

.info

Show your wealth of knowledge with a .info.

Search .info domains

Frequently asked questions

Yes, it’s a secure and recognized domain extension. Since it's so specific, it helps show that your site is focused and credible, especially for people searching for rentals.

Yes, and it’s actually a smart move. Whether it’s a single apartment complex, a luxury tower, or student housing, having a dedicated .apartments domain gives the property a clean, branded space online that’s easy to share and remember.

They do. A domain that clearly says "apartments" makes it obvious what your site is about, which helps build trust. It feels more direct and professional, especially compared to long or vague .com URLs.

A .apartments domain alone won’t move you up in search rankings. But, it can make your site feel more relevant to people searching for places to rent. That can lead to more clicks which is something search engines do pay attention to.

