How can we help you today?
Business Consultants Let our experts help you find the right solution for your unique needs.
855-834-8495 Hours: M-F 8am-11pm ET
Hours: 24/7
Product Support We're here to help with setup, technical questions, and more.
Hours: 24/7

Register your .AUCTION domain

Buy a .AUCTION website with Network Solutions

Go once. Go twice. Strike your digital gavel with a .auction domain.

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

Own the .AUCTION name that wins bids

The best auction names aren’t gone—they’re just waiting to be claimed. Lock in a name that sparks interest, builds trust, and gets the gavel ready. Keep it bold, clear, and unforgettable.

Find Your Perfect Domain

Why go with a .AUCTION domain?

.auction means business. Launched in 2014, it was built for sellers, bidders, and platforms that thrive on competition. The name says it all—fast. Whether you host live auctions or run timed bids online, this domain tells people exactly what to expect the moment they see your URL.

Register Your Domain

Why Network Solutions?

speed icon

Established
in 1979

speed icon

World’s 1st
 Domain Registrar

speed icon

Trusted by Fortune
500 Companies

speed icon

Live Technical
Support

Start selling with your .AUCTION

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

More domain extensions to consider:

.net

A popular domain extension for networks and businesses.

Search .net domains

.org

Choose the domain that brings people together.

Search .org domains

.biz

Show them you mean business with a .biz domain.

Search .biz domains

.info

Show your wealth of knowledge with a .info.

Search .info domains

Frequently asked questions

.auction is for businesses and platforms that run on bidding. It's a great fit for live auctions, timed sales, and exclusive product drops. Whether you're selling vintage finds or rare digital assets, a .auction domain tells people right away that it's all about the thrill of the win.

Yes. It’s built for platforms that run on competition. From auto auctions to vintage collectibles, a .auction domain tells buyers they’re here to bid, not browse. It adds focus and urgency the moment they land on your site.

Not directly on the ranking but a .auction domain can support your SEO when it matches what people are searching for. It reinforces your site’s purpose and can improve click-through rates by showing relevance right in the URL.

Anyone running events where bidding is the core experience. That includes auctioneers, estate sale managers, non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces, and platforms offering limited-time drops. If competition drives your model, .auction gives your name the edge it needs.

Legal | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© Copyright Network Solutions, LLC.  All rights reserved. 

Network Solutions® and Web.com® are registered trademarks of Web.com Group, Inc.
All other registered trademarks herein are the property of their respective owners.