Go once. Go twice. Strike your digital gavel with a .auction domain.
The best auction names aren’t gone—they’re just waiting to be claimed. Lock in a name that sparks interest, builds trust, and gets the gavel ready. Keep it bold, clear, and unforgettable.
.auction means business. Launched in 2014, it was built for sellers, bidders, and platforms that thrive on competition. The name says it all—fast. Whether you host live auctions or run timed bids online, this domain tells people exactly what to expect the moment they see your URL.
.auction is for businesses and platforms that run on bidding. It's a great fit for live auctions, timed sales, and exclusive product drops. Whether you're selling vintage finds or rare digital assets, a .auction domain tells people right away that it's all about the thrill of the win.
Yes. It’s built for platforms that run on competition. From auto auctions to vintage collectibles, a .auction domain tells buyers they’re here to bid, not browse. It adds focus and urgency the moment they land on your site.
Not directly on the ranking but a .auction domain can support your SEO when it matches what people are searching for. It reinforces your site’s purpose and can improve click-through rates by showing relevance right in the URL.
Anyone running events where bidding is the core experience. That includes auctioneers, estate sale managers, non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces, and platforms offering limited-time drops. If competition drives your model, .auction gives your name the edge it needs.