Use a TLD that perfectly describes your business
Whether you're launching a course, coaching platform, or academic blog, a .EDUCATION domain makes your intent unmistakable. It's beyond a URL; it’s a badge of purpose.
A .EDUCATION domain instantly communicates your focus on learning, training, or academic services. It builds trust and relevance with students, parents, and educators, making your site stand out from generic domains like .com or .net. It's a wise choice for schools, tutoring centers, edtech startups, and education professionals.
.EDU is a restricted domain available only to accredited postsecondary institutions in the U.S. In contrast, .EDUCATION is open to anyone worldwide and offers more flexibility.
Anyone can register a .EDUCATION domain—there are no restrictions. It's perfect for schools, universities, instructors, online academies, edtech businesses, or even bloggers and influencers focused on education. If your work involves learning or teaching in any form, .EDUCATION is a great fit.
Costs range depending on the registrar, the specific name, and registration length. At Network Solutions, our .EDUCATION domains are available for $25.99 for the first year.