How can we help you today?
Business Consultants Let our experts help you find the right solution for your unique needs.
855-834-8495 Hours: M-F 8am-11pm ET
Hours: 24/7
Product Support We're here to help with setup, technical questions, and more.
Hours: 24/7

REGISTER YOUR .EDUCATION DOMAIN

Buy a .EDUCATION domain with Network Solutions

Use a TLD that perfectly describes your business

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

The domain for educators who lead online

Whether you're launching a course, coaching platform, or academic blog, a .EDUCATION domain makes your intent unmistakable. It's beyond a URL; it’s a badge of purpose.

Find Your Perfect Domain

Why a .EDUCATION domain gets you seen

Your website deserves a domain that speaks your language. .EDUCATION is built for creators, mentors, and changemakers who share what they know — and want to be found by people eager to learn.

Register Your Domain

Why Network Solutions?

speed icon

Established
in 1979

speed icon

World’s 1st
 Domain Registrar

speed icon

Trusted by Fortune
500 Companies

speed icon

Live Technical
Support

Teach online with .EDUCATION

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

More domain extensions to consider:

.net

A popular domain extension for networks and businesses.

Search .net domains

.org

Choose the domain that brings people together.

Search .org domains

.biz

Show them you mean business with a .biz domain.

Search .biz domains

.info

Show your wealth of knowledge with a .info.

Search .info domains

Frequently asked questions

A .EDUCATION domain instantly communicates your focus on learning, training, or academic services. It builds trust and relevance with students, parents, and educators, making your site stand out from generic domains like .com or .net. It's a wise choice for schools, tutoring centers, edtech startups, and education professionals.

.EDU is a restricted domain available only to accredited postsecondary institutions in the U.S. In contrast, .EDUCATION is open to anyone worldwide and offers more flexibility.

Anyone can register a .EDUCATION domain—there are no restrictions. It's perfect for schools, universities, instructors, online academies, edtech businesses, or even bloggers and influencers focused on education. If your work involves learning or teaching in any form, .EDUCATION is a great fit.

Costs range depending on the registrar, the specific name, and registration length. At Network Solutions, our .EDUCATION domains are available for $25.99 for the first year.

Legal | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© Copyright Network Solutions, LLC.  All rights reserved. 

Network Solutions® and Web.com® are registered trademarks of Web.com Group, Inc.
All other registered trademarks herein are the property of their respective owners.