Make a smart investment with .vc domain
Short, sharp, and loaded with potential. Get your .vc domain now and grabs people's attention fast in the startup scene.
Originally, .vc was the country code top-level domain (ccTLD) for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Today, it's popular among venture capitalists as a unique digital identity.
Price depends per registrar. You can register a .vc domain at Network Solutions for as low as $49.99. Additional features like Domain Expiration Protection and Domain Privacy + Protection are available for an extra fee.
A VC, or venture capitalist, is an investor who provides funding to growing businesses in exchange for the company's equity. They invest in startups with high growth potential, playing an active role in guiding the business toward success.
While .vc is a ccTLD for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, its use is not limited to it. Check with your registrar for their exact requirements to own a .vc domain.