Bring your community together with a .GROUP domain
An array of memorable .GROUP names are still available. Secure yours today and give your community a name that stands out. When choosing your .GROUP domain, keep it clear and specific. Because the right name brings the right .GROUP of people together.
Launched in 2016 as part of ICANN’s rollout of new generic domains, .GROUP was designed to give communities, organizations, and teams their own corner of the internet. It’s ideal for bringing people together to build professional networks, hobby clubs, or local meetups. With .GROUP, your online presence keeps everyone united and connected.
The .GROUP domain is a generic top-level domain designed for teams, organizations, and communities that want a shared online identity. From local clubs to global nonprofits and hobby groups, .GROUP brings people together under one name.
Yes. It's short, relevant, and instantly shows that your website is about bringing people together. It helps your group stand out and feel more connected online.
Anyone can register a .group domain. It’s open to individuals, businesses, and clubs with no special requirements.
A .GROUP gives your group a memorable, unified identity online. It also makes your site easier to find and shows visitors that you're all about community and collaboration.